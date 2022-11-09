OtterBox takes 20% off Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 series cases at all-time lows from $40

OtterBox is launching a new 20% off sale today that’s delivering the best prices yet across its latest lineup of Symmetry cases. Including covers for the latest iPhone 14 handsets as well as previous-generation models, Android covers, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $39.96. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is one of the very first price cuts since launching back in September and a $10 drop that marks down a collection of different styles. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale for plenty of other ways to lock-in the 20% in savings. Most of the iPhone options are all sitting at $40, though there are some higher-end models that offer more rugged designs, built-in PopSockets, and more. You can read all about what to expect from the new iPhone 14 lineup in our launch coverage from back in September.

If you’d prefer to go the route of some leather offerings, the folks over at Nomad have launched a 1-day sale across nearly its entire lineup of Apple accessories. Including its new Horween leather covers for the iPhone 14 series, you can take 20% off the brand’s popular covers while locking in new all-time lows, if not some of the best prices to date on everything.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

