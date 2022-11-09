Skytech’s Shiva II RTX 3060/i5 gaming desktop matches any setup at low of $1,000 ($160 off)

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shiva II i5/16GB/500GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $999.99 shipped. Down from $1,160, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Leveraging Intel’s previous-generation i5-12400F processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, this desktop is ready to handle just about any task you throw at it. The RTX 3060 12GB graphics card is also perfect for your gaming needs, as well. The RTX 3060 is great for gaming at both 1080p or 1440p, and can even drive high frame rate displays with ease. We also love the overall style of this desktop, as the white and black aesthetic will match any setup and the RGB lighting will allow you to illuminate it either with a multitude of colors or as a single hue. Learn more about the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review and then keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 for $50 at Amazon. Today’s lead deal includes both a gaming mouse and keyboard with the purchase, so adding a headset is one of the last things you’ll need to have a solid full-featured gaming setup. Want to learn more about the Cloud Stinger 2? We went hands-on with it to find that the headset “hits way above its price point.”

Don’t forget to check out PNY’s Gen4 internal M.2 NVMe SSDs that are on sale from $59. These SSDs are now even more affordable and allow you to easily upgrade either today’s lead deal with more storage or add extra space to an existing PC you might have.

Skytech SHiva II Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shiva II offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

