Android app deals of the day: Battlevoid, OK Golf, Monster Hunter Stories, more

Battlevoid- Sector Siege

Thursday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now live courtesy of Google Play. Joining this afternoon’s software offers, we are also tracking solid price drops on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with a detachable keyboard as well as a new refurbished sale on Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra models starting from $299. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlights like Battlevoid: Sector Siege, OK Golf, Monster Hunter Stories, The Lonely Hacker, Wilderless, and more. Head below for today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Battlevoid Sector Siege:

Battlevoid: Sector Siege is an epic straight into action real-time space strategy game, in which you take command of human forces with the task of defending them against multiple enemy factions. The world of Battlevoid: Sector Siege has been built to deliver a lively battle field; where the action is never more than just seconds away at the start of every game.

