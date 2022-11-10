Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurb Android smartphones start from $299 in Woot sale

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphone starting at $119. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB at $438.99. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, this is a new all-time low at well below our previous $804 mention from back in the spring with $761 in savings attached. Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be the latest, but arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. Notably, the rest of the Galaxy S21 lineup is on sale from $299. You’ll also find a collection of other more affordable Samsung handsets perfect for family members and the like, as well as more recent flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 and even folding smartphones at some of the best prices of the year. The sale will be live for the next several days, though at these prices the discounts likely won’t be in stock for very long.

One of Samsung’s latest releases is on sale right now, as we’re still tracking a holdover discount from last week that is marking down the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Arriving at a new all-time low, the latest-generation of folding smartphones are finally more affordable thanks to $209 in savings and a $791 starting price. Though regardless of which Samsung smartphone really draws your attention, be sure to have a look at all of the most recent Android app and game deals now up for the taking.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

