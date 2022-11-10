Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale discounts Milwaukee/DEWALT tools, Traeger grills, more

Home Depot is kicking off its own early Black Friday 2022 sale today with a collection of markdowns across just about every product category from tools to furniture and more. Shipping is free across the board and you can even take advantage of in-store pickup to get those gifts wrapped up ahead of the holiday rush. Throughout the sale you’ll find all of the top brands ranging from DEWALT and Milwaukee to Makita and more, as this sale is a perfect way to check some of those weekend warriors off your list or just score some deep off-season savings on gear for your DIY kit. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings and you can find all of our top picks below.

Home Depot early Black Friday sale highlights:

All of the festivities for Black Friday 2022 are beginning to go live as the shopping event inches closer, and our guide is packed with all of the latest news. Ranging from ad leaks to give you a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming price cuts to early offers already live and more, it’s your one stop shop for all things Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion cordless nine-tool kit has the tools you need to tackle a wide range of drilling, driving, grinding and cutting applications. Featuring patented technologies and electronics, an innovative motor design and superior ergonomics, these tools give you the power, weight and performance to tackle whatever job you throw their way.

