Spigen’s high-end Italian leather and aluminum Enzo iPhone 14 case arrives at 15% off

Earlier this year Spigen launched its high-end Enzo Italian leather iPhone case and now it is finally available for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. While the brand’s far more affordable cases have been and remain some of the most popular options in the price range (check out our hands-on review right here), the Enzo ushers in a far more high-end solution for folks looking to wrap their precious handset in premium-grade European leathers, suede, and real metal accents, among some other bells and whistles. And if that sounds like it’s going to be expensive, you’re very much right. But there is a notable launch discount live right now, and you can get all of the details down below.

Spigen Enzo Italian leather iPhone 14 case arrives

Now there’s no denying how expensive a regular $150 iPhone case is, but we were generally impressed with what we saw after going hands-on last year. These kinds of premium solutions certainly aren’t going to be for everyone, but Spigen has done a good job at justifying the price tag to some degree here.

First in its class– The Enzo showcases your iPhone 14 Pro Max across the finish line. Its vegetable-tanned Genoma Leather patinas over time for a distinguished look; while packed with unmatched protection. Now with improved built-in magnets and a flushed logo for better MagSafe capability. Imprint your legacy and experience luxury without compromise.

You’re looking at a premium leather iPhone case made of vegetable-tanned leather treated in Tuscany, Italy. The ethically sourced material was “conceived and perfected by Dario Giardi – a member of The Genuine Italian Vegetable-Tanned Leather Consortium” and then handled by masterful Tuscan tanners” – a process that “uses only natural tannins to treat full-grain leather for long-lasting luxury you can see and touch.”

Made in limited batches to ensure the attention to detail and fine craftsmanship (each case is individually numbered and includes an authentication certificate, much like the iPhone 13 model), you’ll also find military-grade protection joined by improved built-in magnets for MagSafe gear as well as anodized aluminum buttons that also frames the camera array and back-mounted logo. Another nice bonus with Spigen’s Italian leather iPhone case is the removable leather wrist strap included in the package.

Here’s a quick rundown of the feature set:

Full-grain Italian Genoma leather produced using all-natural vegetable tanning process

Military Grade certified protection via Air Cushion Tech and Extreme Protection Tech

Diamond-cut anodized hardware for durable non-corrosive finish

Includes Carrying Strap and certificate of authenticity

Lifetime warranty with VIP Support during normal business hours

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

The new Spigen Enzo Italian leather iPhone case is now available for the Pro-model 14 series handsets at $149.99 and comes with a lifetime warranty in both black and a sort of midnight navy colorway known as Slate. Unlike most Spigen gear that carries a higher price tag on the official site than the Amazon storefront, the Enzo case generally holds at a solid $149.99 MSRP everywhere. However, during the launch phase, it is listed at the full $150 on Amazon and marked down by 15% directly from Spigen at $127.50.

And remember, you can get more details on the iPhone 13 edition as part of our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys feature right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!