Tested: Giving Spigen’s new $150 Italian leather MagSafe iPhone 13 case a run for its money

Last week Spigen unleashed its new ENZO iPhone 13 Italian leather case. Taking the company in an entirely new direction, the ENZO is a luxury-focused product looking to bring the brand’s protection tech into a high-end Italian leather-wrapped sheath for Apple’s latest flagship handsets. Add in some diamond-cut metal design elements with MagSafe charging, premium packaging, and a matching leather wrist strap, and you’re looking at the brand’s most elegant and luxurious offering to date, with a hefty price tag to match. Head below for our hands-on review of the new Spigen ENZO iPhone 13 Italian leather case as part of the latest entry in our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Spigen ENZO iPhone 13 Italian leather case review

Spigen’s new “luxury without compromise” ENZO iPhone 13 Italian leather case might not be quite as pricey as a Gucci or other high-end fashion house’s wildly expensive offering, but it is certainly attempting to deliver that kind of experience. Packaged with a card of authenticity and higher-end cartage, it wraps your current-generation iPhone 13 with suede and the “finest” Genoma leather from Italy. The leather is joined by pristine-looking diamond-cut, anodized hardware metal accents – framing the camera array and capping the exterior button covers, with a sort of stamped miniature coin-like Spigen logo on the backside.

The leather is soft to the touch without being overly tumbled and textured, leaving folks with a thin chemical-free experience that was crafted with a natural vegetable tanning process. Spigen says it will patina wonderfully with age – a treatment, much like the metal accenting, that carries right through to the optional leather wrist strap you’ll find in the package.

On the inside, Spigen has layered MagSafe-compatible tech between the Genoma leather and the soft microfiber lining I have come to love every time I go to review a new iPhone 13 case. As we mentioned in our launch coverage, the brand has also carried over much of its tried, tested, and true protection to its higher aesthetic treatment here for military-grade drop protection by way of Spigen Air Cushion and Extreme Protection technologies.

Masterfully crafted with the finest Genoma Leather, the Enzo showcases a seamless union of sophistication and innovation. Constructed with certified Italian full grain leather exterior and studded with Diamond cut metal accents, the Enzo doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to protection. Stay compatible with MagSafe charging and accessories thanks to its built-in magnets. This is luxury without compromise.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Full grain Italian Genoma leather produced chemical-free using natural vegetable tanning process for deeper, richer texture over time

Diamond-cut and anodized hardware for durable, non-corrosive finish

Built-in MagSafe ring with soft microfiber lining

Military Grade certified protection with Air Cushion Technology and Extreme Protection Tech

Carrying strap and certificate of authenticity included

Lifetime warranty with VIP Support on stand-by

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s really no way to legitimize purchasing a $150 iPhone case to folks that already weren’t interested in luxury goods and paying for overpriced brands in the first place. But Spigen has certainly delivered here about as much or more than I personally expected as someone who dabbles in luxury goods from time to time. The packaging is mostly on par with designer/boutique iPhone accessories I’ve come across, and the brand has seemingly taken every opportunity to ensure you’re receiving all of the small touches and accouterments – authenticity tags, more premium packaging, luxurious leather build, and more – one might expect from a purchase of this nature. While this is only going to soften the blow of purchasing a $150 case to wrap a phone you might only use for a couple years for some folks, the premium materials, extra goodies, and diamond-cut metal treatment certainly put the ENZO on a pedestal much higher than almost all of the leather options in lower price brackets.

Spigen’s real challenge here is not convincing folks that don’t purchase luxury items like this to jump on board, but rather how it’s going to compete with world-renowned designers and boutique, handcrafted leather brands. The Spigen Enzo Italian leather iPhone 13 case still comes in at a fraction of the price of the $300 to $1,600 Gucci and Louis Vuitton options, but it also doesn’t have that particular sort of brand recognition and is still more pricey than something, say, from Pad & Quill with an arguably just as premium approach.

Having said all that, there’s not a ton of competition in the sleek black high-end space for Spigen, and if you’re looking to show off to your friends with a bit of conversation starter piece, it’s at least worth a look. But without a Gucci print plastered all over it (or something of that nature) and despite delivering a truly high-quality luxurious iPhone sheath, needless to say Spigen certainly has an uphill battle ahead of itself with most potential consumers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!