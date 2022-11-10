LG’s 32-inch Ergo 4K Monitor complements your M2 MacBook with USB-C at $500 (Save $200)

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Arriving at a new all-time low, today’s offer sits at $200 below the usual $700 price tag you’d normally pay and undercuts previous mentions by $50 or more. Sporting a unique design that puts ergonomics at the forefront, the LG 32-inch Ergo lives up to its name by clamping to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale over the holidays the other year, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro.

Going with the 27-inch version of LG’s Ergo monitor means you can save some extra cash while bringing home much of the same feature set above. There’s still a 4K panel and that slick ergonomic mount that gives the display series its signature naming scheme, just with a little less screen real estate that lets you keep an extra $100 in your pocket thanks to a $400 price tag.

As for the latest from LG, last month we got a first look at its first forray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the upcoming offering will arrive with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and that same Ergo mount as above.

LG Ergo 4K Monitor features:

Elevate productivity with flexible workstation and monitor in one. Height-adjustable to help you do your best work. Turn to LG’s 31.5” UltraFine UHD 4K IPS Display Ergo Monitor to edit photos, create content and design graphics at just the right height — whether sitting or standing. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation, while still delivering amazing 4K picture, breathtaking clarity, fine detail and accurate color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

