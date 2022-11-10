Beats Flex Earbuds come backed by Apple’s W1 chip with $30 discount down to $40

Woot is now discounting the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds to $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $70, like you’d currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at $30 off. This comes within $5 of the all-time low set back in September, and is the first markdown since, as well. Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those end of fall workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. We reviewed the experience back when they launched, which offers some additional insight on what to expect.

At the $35 price point, there’s really no beating just how good of a value these Beats earbuds are. Most of the other offerings out there that go head to head with the Flex are either right at the same price or more, and lack the Apple-ready W1 chip that makes the feature deal so enticing in the first place.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

