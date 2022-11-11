Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, Cessabit, This War of Mine, and more

Friday afternoon’s best Android app and game deals have now been collected for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S22+ smartphone as well as the more affordable Galaxy A23 5G model while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlight offers include the popular Worms titles alongside Sheltered, The Escapists, Cessabit, This War of Mine, The Enchanted Kingdom, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Sheltered:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future. As the overwhelming despair of this new world surrounds you, how will you survive? Your approach to the countless moral choices you’ll be faced with on a daily basis, could be the difference between the lives of your family or their unfortunate end. Resources are scarce though, with barely enough to cling desperately to life for another day you’re already faced with a monumental choice. Who will you send to venture out into the vast unforgiving wasteland?

