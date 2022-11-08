Samsung’s new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone on sale for first time at $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Hitting a new all-time low, you’re looking at the first notable discount from the usual $300 going rate. This $50 in savings makes the already-affordable smartphone that launched back in September even more compelling for those after a budget-friendly handset. Despite its more entry-level price point, the Galaxy A23 still arrives with some flagship-caliber features like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 695 processor is also supplemented by 64GB of onboard storage, and if that isn’t enough room, there’a support for microSD card expansion to round out the package alongside 4GB of RAM and four years of guaranteed updates. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features:

It’s easy to stay connected to the people and content you love with the Galaxy A23 5G smart phone. Beautifully capture the moments that mean the most with an incredibly detail-oriented wide lens. The infinite display makes playing your favorite games an edge-to-edge experience, and, with virtually lag-free 5G and a long-lasting battery, you’ll beat your high score in no time.

