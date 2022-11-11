JBL’s latest Flip 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker hits Amazon low at $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $89.95 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $40 of the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find on the current-generation Flip model from JBL. Available in several colors at the discounted rate, this one delivers up to 12 hours of wireless playback per charge alongside the ability to stand up vertically or on its side horizontally. The IP67 protection rating will keep it safe from the elements, around the pool next summer, and dust while it is in-between uses alongside the fabric-like grille cover and recyclable packaging it ships in. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more JBL deals.

Earlier this week we also spotted some solid price drops on some of JBL’s more compact and affordable speakers including the JBL Go 2, Go 3, and Clip 4. The prices start from under $30 shipped right now making for a great chance to land one under the tree or have your get togethers rocking over the upcoming holidays at a lower price point. Get a closer look at these deals right here.

Prefer to go with a smart Apple speaker instead? Well, now’s your chance. This morning we spotted a rare price drop on Apple’s HomePod mini in all five colors at a new 2022 low price of $80 shipped. Just make sure you dive in as soon as possible before the price jumps back up – all of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Eco-friendly packaging JBL is committed to a more sustainable, earth-friendly packaging. The Flip 6 is packaged in a recyclable paper-based box, including the inner tray. The plastic hangtag is over 90% recycled and the exterior is printed with soy ink

IP67 waterproof and dustproof To the pool. To the park. JBL Flip 6 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

12 Hours of Playtime Don’t sweat the small stuff like charging your battery. JBL Flip 6 gives you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Bold design Bold audio meets bold design. Big-sounding yet easy to carry, the design fits any personal style. Stand it vertical or horizontal and choose from a variety of vibrant colors

