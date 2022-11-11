Massive price drop delivers new low on JBL’s Quantum RGB USB Mic at $38 (Reg. $100)

Harman Kardon is now offering the JBL Quantum Stream USB Microphone for $37.99 shipped. The price will drop automatically during checkout. This relatively new model just hit Amazon back in May at $100 where it has mostly remained until today. We did see it drop down to $80 last month, but today’s deal is by far the lowest we have tracked. It carries a 14mm electret condenser capsule with support for 96kHz recording resolutions, a “premium metal design,” and the included aluminum stand, metal ring, and iron net. The mounting system delivers the typical desktop action as well as the ability to connect to a camera tripod or boom arm while the usual onboard voice monitoring and volume control are present and accounted for. The bottom-mounted RGB ring indicator that changes color “so you’ll always know when you can be heard” adds a pop of color to your setup as well. More details below.

The HyperX SoloCast we went hands-on with previously is notable lower-cost alternative for any streaming or podcasting setup. It landed in our best podcast equipment list this year for a reason and hits well above its price range. Get a complete look at the user experience right here.

While we are talking the latest in microphones, you’ll want to scope out yesterday’s coverage Elgato’s new Wave DX XLR mic as well as our hands-on review of the brand new Logitech Blue Sona XLR mic. This one is for folks with a more pro audio interface-driven setup, but delivers some of the most eye-catching looks we have come across in the space for quite some time. We breakdown what the new Sona has to offer in detail for you here.

JBL Quantum Stream features:

JBL technology for perfect voice streaming: Always come through loud and clear. The Quantum Stream’s dual 14mm electret condenser and high 96kHz sampling rate captures every sound for perfect voice streaming.

Universal Mounting: Mount your microphone however you want, to suit any space or situation. Three setting options and a reversible stand allow you to move the JBL Quantum Stream 360 degrees, connect it to a camera tripod, attach it to a boom arm, and more.

Voice monitoring with easy volume control: Monitor your mic voice your way. Conveniently control your PC volume directly from your headphones, from the microphone, or from your PC.

