LEGO Singles Day sale goes live: UCS Falcon $170 off, Technic supercars, much more

Singles Day is in full swing at this point, and while we’ve rounded up many of the best tech discounts elsewhere on the web, Zavvi is now rolling out a collection of notable LEGO price cuts. Delivering some new all-time lows across the largest UCS Star Wars sets still on store shelves as well as new Technic supercars, Nintendo icons, and more, applying item-specific promo codes will drop prices down to lower than before across almost everything on this landing page. Shipping is also free on everything, too. We’re breaking down all of the best discounts and why they’re worth a spot in your collection down below.

Zavvi launches Singles Day LEGO sale with deep discounts

Zavvi is launching a rare LEGO sale today and discounting a selection of sets to some of the best prices of the year. Including all-new builds and creations that recently had their prices increase, you’ll need to apply the coupon listed for each item to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the just-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $349.99 with code SDFERRARI at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched with earlier in the summer, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is one of the very first discounts, and a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside the Ferrari Daytona SP3 featured above, the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon is also on sale right now for $679.99 with code SDFALCON. This marks only the second discount we’ve seen since the MSRP increased to $850 earlier in the fall and amounts to $170 in savings. This is also $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices to date. Not only is this one of the best prices to date, but also an all-around rare chance to save on one of the largest LEGO Star Wars creations to date before it likely retires in the near future.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaque, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon.

And our last highlight from the Zavvi Singles Day LEGO sale is marking down one of the latest additions to the brand’s stable. Just releasing back in October, the new LEGO Mario Mighty Bowser set is dropping down to $229.99 with its first-ever price cut. You would more regularly pay $270, with today’s offer delivering $40 in savings when you apply code SDBOWSER at checkout. That’s a rare chance to save on the new 2,807-piece recreation of the iconic Nintendo baddie with plenty of display-worthy details. Our launch coverage details a bit more about what you can expect to assemble with today’s $40 discount.

From the LEGO Technic™ Ultimate Car Concept series comes an impressive build for adult Ferrari fans. Enter a zone of total mindfulness as you recreate the features of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 model in classic red with chrome-painted rims. Then place it on display to admire the iconic rear and curved lines that make this 1:8 scale model so special.

