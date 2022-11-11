TCL’s 75-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Dolby Vision Smart TV returns to Amazon low at $1,190

Amazon is now offering the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $1,189.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400 and currently going for the same price at Best Buy, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at $210 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 4K mini-LED display for “uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity,” you’ll also find Variable Refresh Rate technology joined by a native 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI inputs (one of which with ARC), and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming. That’s on top of support for voice command action via Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and an auto game mode to deliver “smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.” More details below.

We are also still tracking the very first price drop and, subsequently, a new all-time low on Amazon’s brand new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. While not quite as large as the model featured above and without the mini-LED treatment, it still makes for a significantly more affordable alternative at $600 shipped that’s certainly worth a closer look. You can learn more about its new feature set right here.

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch from there, we are tracking some notable early holiday offers on LG’s 2022 model OLED evo C2 displays. BuyDig is now offering up to $300 in bonus Visa gift cards you can use on just about anything alongside deep price drops on every model from 42 inches all the way up to the behemoth 82-inch models. All of the details you need on these limited-time offers are waiting in our previous deal coverage from earlier this week.

TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice.

