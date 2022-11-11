TCL’s 75-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED Dolby Vision Smart TV returns to Amazon low at $1,190

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterTCL
$210 off $1,190

Amazon is now offering the TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $1,189.99 shipped. Regularly $1,400 and currently going for the same price at Best Buy, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at $210 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 4K mini-LED display for “uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity,” you’ll also find Variable Refresh Rate technology joined by a native 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI inputs (one of which with ARC), and Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming. That’s on top of support for voice command action via Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and an auto game mode to deliver “smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.” More details below. 

We are also still tracking the very first price drop and, subsequently, a new all-time low on Amazon’s brand new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. While not quite as large as the model featured above and without the mini-LED treatment, it still makes for a significantly more affordable alternative at $600 shipped that’s certainly worth a closer look. You can learn more about its new feature set right here

However, if you’re looking to take it up a notch from there, we are tracking some notable early holiday offers on LG’s 2022 model OLED evo C2 displays. BuyDig is now offering up to $300 in bonus Visa gift cards you can use on just about anything alongside deep price drops on every model from 42 inches all the way up to the behemoth 82-inch models. All of the details you need on these limited-time offers are waiting in our previous deal coverage from earlier this week. 

TCL 75-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

TCL’s 6-Series combines stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater TCL

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discoun...
Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $6: BOGO ...
LG’s 140-inch CineBeam 4K DLP Home Theater Projec...
JBL’s latest Flip 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth...
Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack keeps you c...
Save $100 on TP-Link’s 10Gb/s Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Ga...
Amazon offers men’s fall and winter boots from $3...
Bring home Ninja’s regularly $180+ refurb Foodi D...
Load more...
Show More Comments