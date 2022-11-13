Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II sport ANC, adaptive transparency, more at $268 (New low)

Amazon is now offering only the second chance to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Just releasing earlier this fall in September, the new flagship true wireless earbuds are sitting at $267.99 shipped for the Soapstone style. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag in order to deliver new all-time low savings at $31 off. This is below our previous mention of $282, and arriving at the best price cut yet as only the second markdown yet. As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Those who want an over-ear listening experience from Bose are also in luck today, as its QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones are now sitting at $249 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings in order to deliver the second-best price to date. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC.

As for the latest true wireless earbuds from another brand, last week we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the new Sennheiser Momentum 3. Delivering a different take on cord-free buds, these recent releases double down on sound quality and style with a unique fabric-wrapped charging case and the usual Sennheiser audio fidelity.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

