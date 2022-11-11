Rad Power Bikes launches up to $500 off pre-Black Friday sale with new all-time lows

Rad Power Bikes is now ending the week today by launching a pre-Black Friday Holiday Haul sale that’s joining in on all of the other early holiday savings. This time around offering the best discounts of the year across its stable of popular e-bikes, there’s up to $500 in savings to be had while beating the end of November rush. Our top pick this time around is delivering a new all-time low on the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike, which now drops down to $1,699 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to $300 in savings. This is $100 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer and a rare chance to save on top of being the best discount yet.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

Another highlight from the Rad Power Bikes early Black Friday sale is putting the RadRover 6 Plus in the spotlight with $500 in savings attached. This model is now down to $1,499 from its usual $1,999 price tag, undercutting our previous mention by an extra $150. This is a new all-time low and marks the first discount in a few months.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

Then be sure to shop the entire Holiday Haul sale for all of the other e-bike discounts. Alongside all of the actual EV price cuts going live, you can also lock-in up to 60% in savings on companion accessories for outfitting your riding setup even further. Of course, our Green Deals guide is then your ticket to all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly discounts.

RadCity 5 Plus features:

The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. Hydraulic disc brakes and a 750W geared hub motor help you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, while a semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

