CORSAIR’s wireless gaming bundle includes a cord-free mouse and keyboard for $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Wireless Gaming Bundle for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, this matches the lowest price that we’ve seen all-time only once before, making today a fantastic time to pick up this wireless gaming kit. Included in the bundle is both a wireless keyboard and mouse, helping you cut the cord when gaming. Leading the way is the K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard, which has per-key color backlighting and six programmable macro buttons. There’s also a detachable palm rest, dedicated volume and media keys, and up to 175 hours of use per charge. The HARPOON RGB wireless gaming mouse comes in at 99g with a similar six programmable buttons and up to 60 hours of usage before you have to plug it back in. Both peripherals are controlled by CORSAIR’s iCUE software to change up the RGB lighting, macros, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a slick place for your new mouse to glide across, and also protecting (and cushioning) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $17 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

Do you prefer to game on console? Well, Xbox Series S is already on sale for $50 off at $250 shipped ahead of the holidays. Also, if you don’t mind open-box products, then the Series S can be had for as low as $229. Then, swing by both our apps and games as well as PC gaming guide to find all of the other discounts that we’ve tracked down this November so far.

CORSAIR Wireless Gaming Bundle features:

Start winning wirelessly with the CORSAIR WIRELESS Gaming Bundle, including two wireless gaming peripherals that connect via hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth®. The K57 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Keyboard and HARPOON RGB WIRELESS Gaming Mouse offer wireless freedom, powered by CORSAIR iCUE software for advanced control over your RGB lighting and peripheral settings.

