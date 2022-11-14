Xbox Series S Consoles now $50 off at $250 shipped, or open-box at $229

While Walmart still has the Series X flagship model in-stock at $499, Adorama is now offering Microsoft Xbox Series S Consoles for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, like it fetches at Best Buy, and currently selling for $289 at Amazon, this is $50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. We are expecting to see a fleeting deal for Costco members later this week at $240 on Series S consoles, but that’s the only lower-priced option we have clocked thus far. Still the most affordable way to bring Microsoft’s current-generation of gaming home this holiday season, this is a solid chance to score a $50 price drop without worrying about the potential Black Friday deals selling out before you score one. More deals and details down below.

Adorama’s deal on Xbox Series S today comes with everything you would normally get elsewhere including the Xbox Wireless Controller in white, 512GB of internal storage, and an HDMI cable. Just note that you can land an open-box unit at Adorama with everything but the HDMI cable for $229 shipped right now as well. This option ships with Adorama’s 30-day money-back gaurantee should something not be up to your standards as well.

If you’re looking to bring some extra storage to your Xbox setup, be sure to check out the price drop we are still tracking on the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD (as well as our hands-on review). You’ll also want to quickly scope out the ongoing deal live on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S backlit media remote, it makes for a notable stocking stuffer for Xbox gamers at under $20 Prime shipped.

Xbox Series S features:

Go all digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*

Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!