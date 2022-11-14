Walmart’s Deals for Days sale goes live with early access to Black Friday discounts

After the first batch of deals went live last week, Walmart is officially serving up the discounts for the second round of its Deals for Days event. Now live right now exclusively for Walmart+ members, those who aren’t already subscribed can lock-in a 30-day free trial of the service. All of the discounts will be officially going live for everyone else later tonight at 7 P.M. EST. Shipping is free across the sale for Walmart+ members, while the usual $35 minimum will apply otherwise. Go shop all of the deals for yourself, or head below for all of the details.

Headlining this week is only the second chance so far, you can now score all-time lows on the entry-level GPS Apple Watch Series 8 models. Now starting at $349, you’re looking at $50 in savings across several different styles, all of which are at the best prices yet. There are also plenty of other ways to save in the Deals for Days event, too. Ranging from home goods to tech, toys, and everything else in-between, there are plenty of offers now live for Walmart+ members.

If you aren’t already signed up to the program, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership similar to Amazon Prime. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping this November and beyond, there are also other perks like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here. Locking in your trial membership right now is a great way to save all this month, too. The 30-day coverage will get you through Black Friday and even Cyber Monday, letting you enjoy all of the perks for nothing.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

