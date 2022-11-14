Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards fall to new lows: 512GB $55 (Reg. $80), more from $27

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards, with the highest 512GB capacity leading the way at $54.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low following today’s $25 discout. This is well below previous $65 lows and the first notable offer in months. Also on sale, the 256GB capacity is also sitting at an all-time low of $26.99, down from $33. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental splashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled microSD card to USB-A adapter for retrieving footage and photos on your computer. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by the new PRO Plus models, going with one of Samsung’s latest EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 128GB model sits at $17 right now from Amazon, which delivers 130MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. Or just opt for one of the other capacities for additional savings.

Those who need some extra storage will also find that the week is kicking off with a discount on PNY’s 1,500MB/s EliteX-PRO 1TB portable SSD. This model is now sitting at an all-time low, delivering a different form-factor than the lead deal thanks to a USB-C interface that is perfect for everything from your workstation to smartphone, tablet, and more. Plus, now the drive is more affordable than ever at $95.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

