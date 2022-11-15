Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2022

After seeing its Black Friday 2022 ad go live this morning, Amazon is now launching its annual gift guides. A bit later than we typically see, these holiday shopping guides help offer some inspiration for crossing names off your list including everything from the latest Apple gear to must-have toys, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, and more, you’ll find a breakdown of what’s on tap this year below.

Amazon launches new gift guides for 2022 holiday season

As per tradition over the past few years, Amazon is today preparing for the upcoming holiday shopping season with the launch of its annual gift guides. There are several in total for crossing off all the family members, friends, and colleagues for which guides will be handy, and they include must-have electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

We’ll be taking closer looks at each of the new 2022 Amazon gift guides throughout the rest of the week, though below you’ll find a primer on what to expect across the board.

Gift guides introduced for every category

Before we break down all of the highlights from each of the different gift guides, here’s a bit more detail on what is in-store from each one.

Most Loved Stocking Stuffers Under $10 – Back this year, find amazing stocking stuffers under $10, like the e.l.f. SKIN Daily Hydration Moisturizer, the Fronnor Facial Ice Roller, Jonathan Adler dog collars, Vital Proteins electrolyte powder, and the Bob Ross by the numbers one-of-a-kind mini art set.

– Back this year, find amazing stocking stuffers under $10, like the e.l.f. SKIN Daily Hydration Moisturizer, the Fronnor Facial Ice Roller, Jonathan Adler dog collars, Vital Proteins electrolyte powder, and the Bob Ross by the numbers one-of-a-kind mini art set. Most-Wanted Gifts for Teens under $25 – We have all the things teens are asking for this year at prices you’ll love, like the retro smiley face slippers, DASH Mini Waffle Press, and Honest Beauty’s Get It Together 10-Shade Eyeshadow Palette.

– We have all the things teens are asking for this year at prices you’ll love, like the retro smiley face slippers, DASH Mini Waffle Press, and Honest Beauty’s Get It Together 10-Shade Eyeshadow Palette. Electronics Under $100 – Tech gifts on a budget? We’ve got you covered with top brands at a great price, like JBL speakers, the Kodak wireless mobile printer, select SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds, and the Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video.

– Tech gifts on a budget? We’ve got you covered with top brands at a great price, like JBL speakers, the Kodak wireless mobile printer, select SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds, and the Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video. Small Business Gift Guide – Holiday season, connect with local small businesses through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, featuring unique items such as toys, home decor, jewelry, and more from US-based small businesses.

– Holiday season, connect with local small businesses through Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, featuring unique items such as toys, home decor, jewelry, and more from US-based small businesses. Home Holiday Guide – The 2022 Home Holiday Guide includes gifting and holiday prep to help deck the halls of your home.

– The 2022 Home Holiday Guide includes gifting and holiday prep to help deck the halls of your home. Electronics Gift Guide – All of this holiday season’s hottest gifts featuring more than 1,000 tech products for everyone on your list.

