Ultimate Ears’ new WONDERBOOM 3 speaker comes in four styles at low of $70 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Speaker for $69.99 shipped. Marking the first time we’ve seen all four colors go on sale together, today’s discounts are down from the usual $100 price tag in several different styles in order to deliver 30% in savings. This is also a new all-time low, which undercuts our first mention last month by an extra $15. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

Or step up to the other side of the pricing spectrum by checking out Bose’s latest SoundLink Revolve/+ II speakers. These recently-released offerings are now on sale for one of the very first times with at least $40 in savings attach, delivering unique designs at the second-best prices yet from $179.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE EARS WONDERBOOM 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker with a surprisingly bigger 360-degree stereo sound that’s crisp, bassy, and ready to go with 14 hours of boom — anywhere you go. WONDERBOOM 3 is your ultimate companion whether you’re at the tailgate, a pool party, at home, or even in the shower. Bigger, longer, more sustainable. Bigger 360 sound. 14 hours of boom. Waterproof, dustproof and floatable. Double up for stereo sound. Durable, portable, with range.

