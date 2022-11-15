HyperX’s TimTheTatMan Edition Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset sees first price drop to $80

Amazon is now offering the latest HyperX Cloud Alpha TimTheTatMan Edition Wired Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Launching for $110 over the summer, this gaming headset has now fallen $30 for the first time, marking a new all-time low price. Here you’ll get the classic HyperX Cloud Alpha headset with a nice black and yellow colorway. You will be able to use this headset across multiple platforms as it uses a 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy the comfort provided by the signature red memory foam covering the earcups. The microphone here is even detachable so you can ensure you’re not heard when you don’t want to with the TeamSpeak and Discord certification ensuring your teammates will hear you clearly. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the wireless HyperX Cloud Alpha to get an idea of what to expect and head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Like the HyperX option above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark Monitor at its all-time low price of $2,800 which is a $700 discount. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by Mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation.

HyperX Cloud Alpha TimTheTatMan Edition Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your gaming experience with cleaner, smoother sound. The HyperX Cloud Alpha’s dual-chamber driver system separates the bass from the mids and highs, allowing them to be tuned individually for reduced distortion. This limited-edition variant of the Cloud Alpha features a striking design inspired by TimTheTatman, so whether you need a new headset or a new look, we’ve got you covered. Just like Tim, you can keep yourself in the zone and climb the ranks with signature HyperX comfort, perfect for marathon gaming or streaming sessions. Get crystal-clear communication with your squad and take your game to the next level with the Cloud Alpha audio advantage.

