LEGO officially reveals upcoming 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower set dropping on Black Friday

Nearly a week after being leaked by 9to5Toys, today we’re getting an official look at the tallest LEGO set ever released. The new LEGO Eiffel Tower will be arriving at the end of the month as set number 10307 once it drops on Black Friday, delivering the tallest LEGO kit to date at an impressive 58-inch height that relies on an even more eye-catching number of 10,0001 pieces.

LEGO Eiffel Tower officially revealed

In its now official form, the new LEGO Eiffel Tower arrives as the second-largest creation to date with 10,001 bricks. While technically the set with the most bricks goes to the World Map Mosaic, that flat kit can hardly compare to the French landmark that is getting the LEGO treatment this time around in its most definitive form yet. Though al of those bricks do go towards making this upcoming creation the tallest official set ever, clocking in at an impressive 58 inches tall.

As for what’s packed into those nearly 5-feet of brick-built architecture, the Eiffel Tower is packed with all of the beams, trusses, and structural engineering you’d expect from the real deal. The design is modular in order to help achieve its record-setting height, and makes for a more fluid building experience with several sections that rest on top of each other. There aren’t any internal details like micro-scale rooms, though you will find that every inch of the kit is covered in authentic greebles to help pull off the look of the iconic building. So from close or afar, this model should look fantastic up on display.

Resting below the tower itself, the LEGO Group is also adding in some fun little greenery to help give the grey monolith some extra flair. It’s a nice little touch to see trees and the like below the massive landmark, and complements the kit with much of the expected black display base that we’ve come to find on these 18+ models. There is no display plaque this time around, which is something we typically see on this more adult-focused builds.

Launching on Black Friday

As we originally reported, the new LEGO Eiffel Tower will be debuting as this year’s Black Friday set. It’s an annual tradition from the company to launch an exciting new model for the holiday’s biggest shopping event, and 2022 is now no different. The upcoming kit will officially be dropping right at 12:00 A.M. EST on Friday, November 25. As we’ve been confirming for the past few months, the kit will retail for $679.99 when it does launch at the end of month. In the meantime, you can go check out the product page for the upcoming set.

