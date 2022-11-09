Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower, landing on Black Friday

Back in September, 9to5Toys first reported on what to expect from the largest creation of the year dropping over the Black Friday shopping season. With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away now, today we’re getting a first look at that exciting new model. The upcoming LEGO Eiffel Tower will be dropping come the year’s biggest shopping night, and stacks up to 10,001 pieces

LEGO Eiffel Tower first look

Sent over to 9to5Toys, the lead picture finally gives builders a first look at what to expect from the latest rendition of the LEGO Eiffel Tower. Arriving as set number 10307, this new recreation will fittingly be the largest version ever stacking up to an impressive 10,001 bricks. This will not only earn it the status of largest kit this year, but also to date (unless you count the World Map Mosaic, which is higher still but not quite a display worth set like this).

While not all too much is shown off by the box art, we’re still getting a first look at the actual design. There is nothing all too out of the ordinary here for a brick-built model of the Eiffel Tower, but the model does show off some of the intricate techniques that will be used to pull off the massive height. Once fully assembled, the kit will stack up to 57 inches tall, making it the tallest model ever, too. The base of the kit has some little scenery below fit for Paris, France, and rounds out the kit with some more intricate details to match the massive structural design of the actual tower.

Much like we originally reported on, pricing will clock in at $679.99 when the new set drops on Black Friday. There will be a bundled gift with purchase that fits in with the Eiffel Tower theming of an apartment building for the landmark’s engineer. We previously covered what to expect on that front back in September, and at this time have nothing new to share.

With only a few weeks left until launch, it shouldn’t be all too long until the LEGO Group officially reveals the creation. I would bet that we’ll see a reveal sometime in the next week, with either tomorrow or Tuesday, November 15 being as good of a guess as any. LEGO likes to reveal their new creations at 9 A.M. EST, and so we’ll be sure to share the official news once everything drops in the coming days.

