Twelve South takes up to 50% off Apple stocking stuffers in Black Friday Sneak Peak sale

Joining in on the BookBook case discounts that went live last week, Twelve South is now back this week to take up to 50% off an assortment of Apple stocking stuffers in its Black Friday Sneak Peak sale. Ranging from leather covers for the latest AirPods to MagSafe stands, Apple Watch chargers, and cable organizers, our top pick will be leaning into the first of those categories. Having just hit the scene over the summer, Twelve South refreshed its AirSnap Leather Case for AirPods 3, and now you can score the first discount. Down to $29.99, today’s offer is now marking the first price cut yet and a new all-time low at that. You’d more regularly pay $40, with today’s offer amounting to 25% in savings. Featuring a leather build, the latest AirSnap case is designed for Apple’s new AirPods 3 and arrives with a snap design that’s quite fitting for its name for keeping your buds secured in place. There’s also a built-in keyring with carabiner that can be clipped pretty much anywhere. We detail everything else about the package in our launch coverage, too. Head below for some other picks.

Alongside the AirPods 3 AirSnap case above, Twelve South is rolling out the savings to a collection of other Apple accessories in its Black Friday Sneak Peak sale. You’ll want to shop the entire catalog of price cuts right here, though we do have some extra top picks to skip combing through the discounts yourself.

AirSnap AirPods 3 case features:

AirSnap is a leather case designed to protect, carry and charge your AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd gen.) + Wireless Charging Case. Tucked inside AirSnap, your Wireless Charging Case is protected, while allowing you to charge AirPods wirelessly or via cable. Use the removable S-clip to attach your AirSnap to a backpack, purse or attach your gym pass or keys to the handy clip. We also include a nylon wristlet for a third way way to keep your AirPods close to you.

