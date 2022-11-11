Twelve South offers rare discounts on leather BookBook covers for iPhone 14, iPad Pro, more

Twelve South today is launching a new sale that’s discounting its collection of signature BookBook leather covers. Dropping pricing to the lowest we’ve seen across much of the lineup, you’ll be able to save on cases for Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series handsets to iPad Pro folios and more from $40, all with free shipping across the board. Shining the spotlight on the former, our top pick is offering some of the first chances to save on the new iPhone 14 series BookBook cases. All sitting at $59.99, these are down from the usual $70 price tags in order to deliver new all-time lows. Not to mention, the very first discounts since launching earlier this fall. There are also iPhone 13 styles at $54.99, down from the same $70. In either case, you’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 or 13, but also adds some unique stylings, too. The built-in wallet folio complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also included in the sale, those who are looking to bring much of the same leather stylings as above to a new M2 iPad Pro are in luck, as Twelve South’s compatible BookBook cover is discounted. Available in both 12.9- and 11-inch offerings, the covers come in both cream and black interior styles to pair with all of the expected leather on the outside. Right now, the iPad Pro BookBook Covers sell for $69.99. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and marking some of the first chances to save.

Drawing much of the same inspiration from old school book covers, this case is still made of handcrafted leather and has room for M2 iPad Pros as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect.

But if you’re looking for the perfect accessory to gift this holiday season, the Twelve South PowerPic is certainly worth recommending. Dropping down to $47 ahead of gift-giving season, this Qi charging pad stands out from other models on the market by doubling as a picture frame. So on top of dishing out up to 10W speeds to your handset, it can also show off photos of loved ones and the like at 20% off.

Twelve South iPhone 14 BookBook case features:

BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards, and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a MagSafe-compatible leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging, to use with your favorite MagSafe accessories or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!