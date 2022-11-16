Amazon offers doorbuster-worthy pricing on Instant Pot’s Duo Multi-Cooker at $50 (Reg. $100)

After seeing a short-lived early doorbuster offer via Walmart last week, Amazon is now offering the classic Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker at $50 shipped. Regularly as much as $100 as of late, today’s deal is matching the previous Walmart offer, as much as 50% off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. While it doesn’t include the built-in air fry action on some of the newer models, you certainly won’t find one of those at this price. This one replaces as much as seven cooking appliances with the ability to pressure cook and slow cook as well as double as a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer. It also carries 13 programmable presets for things like ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts, and more joined by “finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories.” More details below.

At just $50, and as we mentioned above, you won’t have much luck finding an Instant Pot multi-cooker for less than this – 3-quart version of the model above sells for over $85. While not quite as feature rich, one worthwhile option that comes fairly closer to the experience of the Instant Pot Duo is the COMFEE 6-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Cooker. Hard to recommend over the doorbuster-worthy deal above and it doesn’t include as many cooking functions, but it does come in at at lower $40 shipped.

Then swing by our coverage of the Amazon 2022 holiday gift guides and all of the kitchen ideas you’ll find there before you hit up more of the early holiday price drops. One standout has hundreds of dollars in savings live on De’Longhi, Saeco, and Philips espresso machines as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals with pro-grade models starting at $500 and with up to $300 in savings. You can get all of the details on those right here and be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

Instant Pot’s Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

7-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer.

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING: 13 customizable Smart Programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more.

COOK FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cook your favorite traditional recipes – just like grandma used to make.

QUICK AND EASY CLEAN UP: Finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories.

SAFETY FEATURES: Includes over 10 safety features, plus overheat protection and safe-locking lid

GREAT FOR GROWING FAMILIES: Cook for up to 6 people – perfect for growing families, or meal prepping and batch cooking for singles.

