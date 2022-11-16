Android app deals of the day: Agent A, Correlate Health Diary, Cessabit, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Wednesday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to check out this one-day sale on the Motorola Edge+ smartphone as well as the best price in months on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Agent A, Correlate – Health Diary, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Cessabit: a memory game, Travel Tracker Pro – GPS, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Agent A:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

B&H launches early Apple holiday sale with $100 of...
Best of Black Friday 2022 – Apple: M2 iPad Pro $100 o...
GameStop’s 2022 Black Friday ad: $29+ Switch game...
Sun Joe’s 8-inch corded electric pole saw trims your ...
Ring’s 2nd Gen 14-piece Alarm Kit falls $120 to n...
Rode updates its classic NT microphone with USB-C, buil...
TP-Link launches Tapo 2K security camera with full-colo...
HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount retur...
Load more...
Show More Comments