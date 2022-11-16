Early Black Friday CamelBak gear from $5: Water bottles, hiking hydration packs, more

As part of its early Black Friday sales, Amazon is now offering up to 37% off the popular CamelBak water bottles and hydration packs. The deals start from just under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One of the notable deals you’ll find here has the 32-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle down at $11.90. Regularly $17, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s for your daily commutes or heading to the gym, this is a notable option from a reputable brand that comes with a 32-ounce capacity and leak-proof lid. Made with 50% recycled plastic, you’ll also find an easy-to-carry handle as well as a magnetic cap that stows out of the way while drinking. Head below for more early Black Friday CamelBak deals.

Ranging from additional travel mugs and water bottles, including kids’ models, to the brand’s hiking-ready hydration packs and add-on accessories, the deals start from under $5 Prime shipped and everything is neatly organized for you on this landing page.

If you are looking for a new workout bottle, you might also want to head over to the early Black Friday Bowflex sale that is now live. Delivering solid price drops and up to $300 in savings, you’ll find price drops on the brand’s popular adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells as well as treadmills and more. Check them out right here.

But if it’s the high-tech workout companions you’re after, Apple Watch SE 2 and the new Series 8 models are at some of the best prices yet right now.

CamelBak Chute Mag BPA Free Water Bottle features:

Flip, bite, and sip your way to sustainable daily hydration. The Eddy+ everyday water bottle is now made with Tritan Renew, a highly durable and lightweight plastic made with 50% recycled material. Leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open, the universal Eddy + straw cap and bite-valve interface delivers a high flow and is compatible with Chute Mag and Carry Cap vessels. Tritan Renew is made using Polyester Renewal Technology, a recycling process that’s more efficient than standard mechanical recycling, producing new material with less demand on finite resources.

