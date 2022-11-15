Apple Watch SE 2 delivers an even more affordable fitness companion at $240 low

If the Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows that just went live still aren’t affordable enough, Amazon is making Apple’s more budget-focused wearable an even better value. Now dropping the new Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 45mm down to $239.99 shipped, today’s offer marks only the third chance to save since launching in September. This is down from the usual $279 price tag and also matching the all-time low at $39 off. Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Speaking of all-time lows on the latest wearables from Apple, its latest flagships are down to the best prices yet. Delivering $50 discounts on both the 41 and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 offerings, pricing now starts at $349 for various styles to go alongside all of the robust fitness tracking capabilities that we’ve come to expect from Apple.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!