Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Agent A, SaGa Frontier, LOMOgraph, and more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready down below.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Nodeshifter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Origami: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $13 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Category Therapy: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Visual Attention Therapy: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Photo Size Editor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flip Sampler: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PDF Expert – Edit, Sign PDFs: $80 (Reg. $140)

More on Agent A:

A suave secret agent escape room. Use your Bond like detective skills to infiltrate enemy spy Ruby La Rouge’s secret hideaway and put a stop to her evil plans before she escapes!Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

