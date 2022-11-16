Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $25 all-time low, Gotham Knights $50, and more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. As part of its early Black Friday deals, GameStop is offering Ghostwire: Tokyo for $25 with free shipping in orders over $25 or no-cost in-store pickup where available. Regularly $60 on PSN and nearly as much at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked. Outside of pre-owned and PC deals, this is the best price we have seen on the PlayStation version of the game. It released earlier this year as the latest from Tango Softworks, taking players to a modern version on Tokyo after it has been mysteriously overrun with supernatural entities. The action-adventure game features a slew of spells and combat techniques dubbed “karate meets magic” as players take on the role of Akito searching to free Tokyo and save his sister, Mari. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

