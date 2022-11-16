Stop what you’re doing and buy Apple’s coveted Polishing Cloth on sale for the first time at $17

It’s finally here. The Apple discount we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived after launching over a year ago. Lauded as the new gold standard for device cleaning, Amazon is offering the very first chance to save on the highly-coveted Apple Polishing Cloth. If you’ve yet to join the revolution against smudges and other dirt, the accessory is now down to its lowest price ever at $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $19 price tag it normally fetches and arrives as a very rare chance to finally bring the official polishing cloth to your Apple arsenal. Compatible for everything from the latest M2 iPad Pros to MacBooks, iPhones, and Apple Watches, the Apple Polishing Cloth is a versatile way to clean all kinds of screens and unibody aluminum chassis. At this point, you should certainly be sold. But if for some reason you still need some convincing, our hands-on review breaks this must-have accessory down even further.

Now you could go with any number of more affordable solutions on Amazon that sell for a fraction of the cost of the lead deal, but you wouldn’t dare clean your Designed in California devices with a cloth that wasn’t up to the same level of perfection, right? But if you can settle for a cleaning option that isn’t blazing the uncharted path of smudge-free screens, then go have a look at these alternatives.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. So far for being halfway through the week, we’re seeing some notable options to save on the latest from Apple with its new AirPods Pro 2 at $230 to go alongside some clearance offers on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $399 off.

Apple Polishing Cloth features:

Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Made with soft, nonabrasive material. The Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. Safe for use with all iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, iPods, Macs and Apple displays with nano-texture glass.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!