Backup everything for less with Seagate’s 10TB Expansion Desktop HDD at $160 (Reg. $220+)

As part of its Holiday Head Start event, B&H is now offering the Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped. Price automatically applies at checkout. Regularly $260, it more typically sells for $220 at Amazon these days where it has never dropped below $180. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find with at least $60 in savings attached. It might not be one of the blazing fast portable SSDs that are on sale right now, but it does deliver some serious bang for buck on a TB by TB basis. A notable option for archival purposes and even Time Machine backups, you’ll need an affordable USB-A to USB-C adapter to connect it to modern Macs as well as a quick reformat, but it is a far more economical choice nonetheless by comparison to solid-state solutions. Head below for more details.

If you think you’ll be just as well with a 6TB solution, you can land that model at $120 shipped on Amazon right now. This option delivers the same specs just with less overall storage that will still be more than enough for most folks.

However, if it is the faster and more portable SSD solutions you’re after, there are plenty of amazing deals to check out right now. Some of our favorite models on the market are sitting at the best price of the year including the SanDisk Extreme lineup as well as Samsung’s 2022 model T7 Shield variants. Just be sure to scope out the even faster and more affordable PNY 1,500MB/s EliteX-PRO 1TB portable SSD while it’s at its lowest price ever on Amazon as well.

Seagate 10TB Expansion Desktop Hard Drive features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive—simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

Enjoy peace of mind with the included limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!