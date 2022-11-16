Squishmallows’ adorable plushies make for great gifts from $9.50 in early Black Friday sale

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is giving folks a chance to score up to 53% off a collection of Squishmallows plushies. From holiday and Toy Story to Disney-themed options and much more, the deals start from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it’s hard to go wrong with these eye-catching plushies, one standout brings the Squishmallows 20-Inch Maui Yellow Pineapple down to $27.99, or 30% off the regular $40 price tag. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. There are certainly more affordable options on tap in today’s early Black Friday sale, but this one delivers an over-sized version of the Squishmallows Maui character. They are made of “made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials” and are easily some of the most adorable options out there. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there are a number of characters and designs on sale in today’s early Black Friday Squishmallows Amazon event. Pricing starts from $9.50 on the smaller 12- and 14-inch models, including Winnie the Walrus, this must-have kiwi, and even more right here. These make for wonderful gifts this year, a great way to decorate the game or bedroom, and can also be an adorable option for a newborn’s nursery and the like.

Speaking of which, you’ll want to browse through Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 ad as well as Best Buy’s annual Toy Guide for even more ideas in the category (although you’ll be hard-pressed to find something more adorable than the Squishmallows if you ask me). Having said that, the now live Disney early Black Friday sale is in full swing and is packed to the brim with plushies, toy sets, apparel, and more that are certainly also worth a closer look.

Squishmallows 20-Inch Yellow Pineapple features:

SQUAD UP Grow your Squishmallows Squad with Maui, a super soft, collectible jumbo plush.

MEET MAUI Maui doesn’t like to be scared, so she tries to conquer her fears by trying new things.

MUST-HAVE Bring the fun home with this Squishmallow, made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials.

UNIQUE PERSONALITIES Squishmallows come in a variety of fun personalities, sizes, and colors.

ORIGINAL These are the Original Squishmallows from Kelly Toys. Always look for the Original Squishmallows logo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!