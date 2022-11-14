Best Buy’s annual Toy Guide helps you lock-in the 2022 holiday season’s hottest gifts

As we’re starting to see all of the Black Friday ads themselves go live, Best Buy is also now rolling out a holiday shopping guide of another sorts. Switching the focus off of the discounts you can read all about in our guide, the retailer is now detailing all of the year’s top toys, collectibles, and other presents.

Best Buy 2022 Toy Guide details the hottest holiday gifts

While the fads of the past of a single toy being the must-have purchase to put under the Christmas tree have faded into history, there’s still your usual suspects of popular presents. For 2022, Best Buy is helping the cause by rounding up all of its top picks from all of the usual brands like LEGO, Hasbro, Hot Wheels, and even more.

Whether parents like it or not, technology, and more specifically video games, remain one of the hottest toys of the year – if you can really call gadgets toys. At the very least, Best Buy considers it so, and the 2022 Toy Guide is packed with the latest from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. There’s nothing all too much out of the ordinary as far as gaming is concerned, with Pokémon taking center stage as the newest Scarlet and Video releases prepare to land at the end of the week.

Outside of those more expensive gifts, Best Buy is also leaning in the other direction with a notable Toys under $25 section. Whether you’re hoping to score some hit stocking stuffers for the kids or just keep the budget lower for those extended family gifts needing to be checked off the list, there’s a notable selection of everything from LEGO kits to Pokémon cards, video game character plushes, and other fan favorites. Check out everything right here.

There’s also all of your bigger ticket toys and everything in-between detailed in several different sections towards the bottom of the guide, as well. Best Buy is really leaning into toys being more than just for the kids this year with its 2022 guide, and the picks certainly reflect that. Collectibles are front and center amongst all of the other top picks, with prop replicas from The Mandalorian and Avengers being some of the flashier highlights, that sit amongst larger Hot Wheels and Barbie playsets for the little ones.

You can dive into the full breakdown of the year’s hottest gifts for kids and more in Best Buy’s full 2022 Toy Guide right here.

