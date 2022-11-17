Add 4TB of storage to your game library with WD_BLACK’s P10 HDD down at $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive HDD for $99.99 shipped. This one originally launched at $130, still usually fetches as much at Best Buy, and more regularly goes for $120 elsewhere. Today’s deal is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. While it might not be the new P40 SSD model we reviewed previously that’s currently on sale, just 2TB of that one sells for $230. The P10 delivers notable bang for your buck at $25 per TB with today’s deal, expanding your game storage (or anything else you might want on there) at an affordable rate. It is also compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems as well as coming with the cable you’ll need to hook it up. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head below for more.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to drop down to something like the 2TB P10 model that is currently selling for $79 shipped. But you could also just go with a standard issue portable model with the same capacity, like the $62 Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive, and save even more. You’re clearly not going to be able to fit as many AAA games on these options, but if you’re just looking for a bit of extra storage or a way to transport some titles, they are an even more economical choice.

Just make sure you check out the ongoing price drop live on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD as well. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, you can land one of the most popular models out there for $100 shipped right now. Clocking in at 1,050MB/s, this is one of our favorite models on the market and you can get a complete rundown of the feature set right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.) Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.) Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles.

