Beyerdynamic Black Friday live with 60% off its studio-grade German headphones from $129

The Beyerdynamic Black Friday sale is now live. Offering notable price drops on audiophile and studio-grade headphones as well as gaming headsets from $129, you’re looking at up to 60% in savings here on a wide range of the brand’s gear. The made in Germany DT series headphones are used the world over in radio stations and recording studios (I have a pair of them sitting right in front of me), well known for being geared towards content creators and music recording. They are particularly comfortable to wear for hours on end and provide a relatively clean and uncolored audio signal that supports critical listening and mixing. While there will be some doorbusters next week, we have no indication the models below will get any lower directly from Beyerdynamic or via Amazon at this point.

Beyerdynamic Black Friday sale

If the reference and studio-grade cans aren’t what you’re after, you’ll want to swing by the deals we spotted on Anker’s new Soundcore Space Q45 headphones as well as this morning’s coverage of Sony’s new XM5 ANC model. The latter of which is joined by a series of other models from Sony to deliver some of the best noise cancellation out there with new low prices starting from $128.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO features:

Circumaural headphones for professional sound in the studio and on mobile devices

Innovative bass reflex system

High wearing comfort thanks to soft, circumaural and replaceable ear pads

Comfortable fit due to rugged, adjustable, soft padded headband construction

Made in Germany

