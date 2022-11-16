Anker’s new Soundcore Space Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds on sale for first time from $90

Anker is now offering its new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first chance to save since launching earlier this summer at $20 off. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s new Soundcore releases is also on sale for the first time today. Right now, Anker is offering its Space A40 ANC Earbuds for $89.99. Also at Amazon. Down from $100 in three different colors, today’s offer is delivering $10 in savings as well as a new all-time low. Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene earlier this fall. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. We break down what’s to love in our hands-on review, too.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!