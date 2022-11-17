Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dungeon and Puzzles, Botanicula, Romancing SaGa, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Just be sure to also check out the price drops we are tracking on Apple’s AirPods 3 as well as the new all-time lows now live on its just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. But for now it’s all about the apps with highlight deals including Romancing SaGa 2 and 3, Dungeon and Puzzles, Quell Memento+, Botanicula, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo + Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $6 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: ROMANCING SAGA 2: $5 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quell Memento+: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ghost Science M3: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Nodeshifter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stitch Photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Origami: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on Dungeon and Puzzles:

Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players’ 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves. There are 150 handcrafted rooms in the dungeon. Players will have to get a better understanding of the game to solve the puzzles and clear the rooms.

