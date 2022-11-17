Apple’s AirPods 3 with wired charging case falls to new all-time low of $140 (Save $29)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save on the refreshed and more affordable version of Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds. The $29 discount arrives at a new all-time low, as well. Apple’s latest earbuds originally launched back in October of last year and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. There’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $90 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

If today’s discounted entry-level AirPods aren’t quite going to cut it, we’re also still tracking one of the very first price cuts on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. Following a rare chance to save that has now gotten even better, the just-released, flagship listening experience is now at the second-best price yet of $230 ahead of the holiday season.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!