Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K23 $30, Far Cry 6 $10, PGA Tour 2K23 $40, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering NBA 2K23 from $29.99 shipped on Xbox and PlayStation. While the PS5 version is expected to drop to $35 in GameStop doorbuster deals, you can score it right now for $39.99 shipped or for $35 in digital form on Series X/S via the now live Xbox Black Friday sale as well. Regularly $60 or $70 on next-gen, this is up to 50% off, delivering new Amazon all-time low pricing. This year’s NBA simulator is now seeing some of the best deals yet if you’re looking to put the “refined gameplay in the palm of your hands on both sides of the ball in NBA 2K23.” Players will “embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey aboard a spacious cruiseliner equipped with pristine courts, scenic views, and a boatload of rewards” alongside era-specific visuals that capture “Michael Jordan’s ascent from collegiate sensation to global icon” alongside a series of Jordan Challenges to experience some of his career-defining moments. Then be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller all-time low at $100

***Nintendo Switch OLED consoles at $317

***Nintendo has now detailed its upcoming Black Friday deals

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

Pre-orders:

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!