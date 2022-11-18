New Amazon low hits Samsung’s 130MB/s EVO Plus 512GB microSD at $45 (Up to 55% off), more from $20

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and now marked down to $50 in the Samsung Black Friday sale, this model is now up to 55% off, $5 under our previous mention, and $20 below the most recent going rate at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. As you likely saw from our hands-on review, you’re looking at U3 and Class 10 transfer speeds here with the ability to move data at up to 130MB/s joined by A2 app-loading. That makes for a solid option when it comes to Nintendo Switch, select Android devices, camera/drones, and much more. The Samsung 6-proof protection design is in place here as well to guard against against water, temperature, X-rays, magnets, drops, and more. Head below for more Samsung microSD deals from $20.

More Samsung microSD deals:

On the Samsung portable SSD side of things, we are also still tracking a very notable price drop on its 2022 model 2TB T7 Shield at $150 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked outside of an extremely fleeting and likely pricing mistake. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable…Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!