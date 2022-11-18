Android app deals of the day: To the Moon, Star Link 2, Halfway, Romancing SaGa3, more

Justin Kahn -
AndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
To the Moon

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scope the early Black Friday deals now live on Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra and foldables, its Galaxy Watch 5, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. On the app side of things, highlight offers include Star Link 2: Constellation, To the Moon, Data Defense, Romancing SaGa3, Halfway, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on To the Moon:

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads. This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny’s past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy tablets in early Blac...
Nomad takes 25% off entire collection of iPhone cases, ...
Black Friday is dropping early with our sale on Mac cle...
Best of Black Friday 2022 – Amazon: Echo speakers and...
WORX cert. refurb. 80V backpack blower clears leaves an...
ASUS’ TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor fall...
Best of Black Friday 2022 – Streaming Media Players: ...
Amazon’s latest eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems r...
Load more...
Show More Comments