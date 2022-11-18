Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 returns to all-time lows from $230 for only second time at $50 off

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models on sale for one of the very first times with $50 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $259 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Those $50 in savings deliver only the second actual cash discount to date and a new all-time low. The 40mm style is also on sale at $229.99, down from $280 and marking a new all-time low at $50 off, too.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also still on sale, the flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also resting at its best price to date. Going on sale for only the second time, this more rugged wearable arrives with much of the same feature set, just packed into a build that is better suited to more extreme workouts and the like.

As far as the other Samsung early Black Friday discounts, this morning saw the brand’s entire collection of smartphones go up for sale at some of the best prices yet. Ranging from its flagship Galaxy S22 series to the most recent foldables and even some more affordable alternatives. Check out our coverage of the entire sale for a closer look at what’s on tap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

