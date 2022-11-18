HYPER Black Friday now live: M1/M2 MacBook hubs, power gear, more up to 60% off from $10

The HYPER Black Friday sale is now live. Known for its metal MacBook USB-C hubs, power stations, and iPad accessories, the brand has launched what it is calling its “biggest Black Friday sale ever” with up to 60% in savings on a far wider selection of its gear than we are used to seeing. Whether it’s a magnetic hub to expand the I/O of your M1/M2 MacBook or iPad Pro, a new high-power wall charger, or a full-on desktop docking station for a growing home office/editing suite, there is something here for you. The deals start from $10 with free shipping in orders over $40 on the smaller accessories with over $100 in savings to be had on the more feature-rich tech. Head below for a our top picks from the HYPER Black Friday sale.

HYPER Black Friday deals:

Browse through the entire selection of HYPER Black Friday deals right here – it has even separated some of the deals into a doorbuster section which might not last as long as the other offers on the main landing page.

For some even more accessories to kit out your MacBook and iPad setup, dive into the latest Anker sales. Right now we are tracking deep deals on its latest GaNPrime USB-C chargers and power strips as well as a host of the brand’s USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 hubs. Starting from $24 Prime shipped you’ll find all of these price drops organized for you right here. Just be sure to stay locked to our Black Friday 2022 hub this weekend and into next week as the best deals of the year are scheduled to start dropping.

HYPER Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

HYPER Black Friday: Meet the newest way we’re extending M1/M2 MacBook connectivity. With the Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, you can extend to 2 displays at 4K video while getting access to 10 essential ports, including USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and many more. Enjoy transferring photos in a flash, quick charging your device, and extending to 2 HDMI displays, all without having to download cumbersome drivers. And, it’s fully compatible with MacBook Air/Pro (M1/M2 & Intel powered) devices, Windows PC devices as well as Chromebook devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!