Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock falls to $297.50 low (Reg. $350), more from $24

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $297.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking one of the first discounts to date, today’s $52 discount from the usual $350 price tag arrives at an all-time low as the only sale of the year. Pricing since launch has elevated from the original $300 MSRP that changed at the start of the year, with today’s discount still beating out what can be considered special launch pricing. Sporting a 12-in-1 design, the new Anker Apex hub arrives centered around Thunderbolt 4 tech that makes it a notable companion to M2 MacBooks and more. It packs 90W power passthrough for charging a connected device, and from there yields 12 different ports ranging from dual HDMI outputs and a full Thunderbolt 4 port capable of driving 8K displays to USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and everything else you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for other Anker USB-C hubs on sale from $24.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following discounts to drop down to the shown pricing. Most of these Anker USB-C hubs below are down to new all-time lows, if not hitting some of the best pricing we’ve seen otherwise.

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a USB-C Power Delivery port, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and 4 USB-A ports. Get a powerful charge for your laptop, phone, and more thanks to 90W max and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. Transfer a 20GB file in just 14 seconds when you use the Thunderbolt 4 port, or in just 26 seconds when you use the USB-C port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!