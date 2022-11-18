Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock falls to $297.50 low (Reg. $350), more from $24

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
New lows From $24

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $297.50 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking one of the first discounts to date, today’s $52 discount from the usual $350 price tag arrives at an all-time low as the only sale of the year. Pricing since launch has elevated from the original $300 MSRP that changed at the start of the year, with today’s discount still beating out what can be considered special launch pricing. Sporting a 12-in-1 design, the new Anker Apex hub arrives centered around Thunderbolt 4 tech that makes it a notable companion to M2 MacBooks and more. It packs 90W power passthrough for charging a connected device, and from there yields 12 different ports ranging from dual HDMI outputs and a full Thunderbolt 4 port capable of driving 8K displays to USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and everything else you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for other Anker USB-C hubs on sale from $24.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following discounts to drop down to the shown pricing. Most of these Anker USB-C hubs below are down to new all-time lows, if not hitting some of the best pricing we’ve seen otherwise.

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

 Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, a Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, a USB-C Power Delivery port, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and 4 USB-A ports. Get a powerful charge for your laptop, phone, and more thanks to 90W max and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports plus a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. Transfer a 20GB file in just 14 seconds when you use the Thunderbolt 4 port, or in just 26 seconds when you use the USB-C port.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation adds a new map, s...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack AINOPE 60W USB-C Cables ...
VIZIO’s new 50-inch MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TV bac...
Razer’s wireless BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical key...
Mountain Hardwear takes 25% off best-selling stretchdow...
Early Black Friday USB/XLR mic deals from $38: PreSonus...
Review: Scarlet and Violet deliver Pokemon’s best...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Minimoog Model D,...
Load more...
Show More Comments