Marshall’s prev-gen. Stereophonic Emberton speaker drops $50 to $100 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 off the going rate, matching the Amazon low we have only tracked once previously, and the lowest price we can find. It might not be the latest version of the Emberton we reviewed this past summer, but it still delivers that retro-inspired Marshall look in a compact package and with an even lower price tag – the latest model sells for $170. It spits out Marshall’s “True Stereophonic” audio – a form of multi-directional sound for a 360-degree audio experience – alongside at least 20 hours of playback per charge (a 20-minute fast charge delivers an additional 5 hours). The sort of tumbled silicone exterior and solid metal grille is joined by IPX7 water-resistance as well as a multi-directional control knob you can use to play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust the volume, in addition to the usual smartphone control. More details below.

For something more affordable, dive into the ongoing price drops live on JBL’s ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers. The typical deals have them starting from $30, but they just recently dropped to $25 Prime shipped, delivering some of the best prices ever. You’ll find those alongside some other options from the brand on sale right here.

If you’re looking to take your Marshall experience up a notch, the ongoing price drop on the AirPlay-equipped Uxbridge model is still live at $170, down from the regular $200 price tag. But if it’s the smart speakers you’re after you can also use to control your intelligent home gear, the early Black Friday Echo sale is where you need to be. With up to 50% in savings and deals starting from $15, as well as price drops on the just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen, you’ll find all of these offers waiting in our previous deal coverage from yesterday.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

Rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class.

20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and rugged durability make it perfect to take with you. Emberton can be quickly charged, with 20 minutes giving it a playtime of 5 hours.

Emberton is tough and resilient. With its silicone exterior and solid metal grille, it boasts an extremely durable and easy to use design. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating means you can submerge Emberton in 3ft of water for a period of up to 30 minutes.

